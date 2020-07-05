Melinda A. Graber
Malinda A. Graber, age 66, of Delta, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born in Napoleon on July 13, 1953 to the late Jim Swick and Sally (Watson) Swick; who survives. Malinda graduated from Napoleon High School in 1971 and went on to receive her LPN license from the Bowling Green Nursing School. For over seventeen years she served as a nurse with Heartland of Perrysburg before recently retiring in June of 2019. Malinda was a huge OSU Buckeye fan and was very gifted in crafts and the art of crocheting. Over many years she displayed her blankets and creations at the Fulton County Fair and various other competitions, where she achieved many blue ribbons and grand champion ribbons. She was a member of the Delta American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of the Revolution.
Along with her father, Jim Swick, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Good; brother, Pat Swick; aunt, Patricia Rogers; stepfather, Reginald Greenham; and stepson, Joel Graber. She later married Al Graber on June 10, 2010 and together shared 10 loving years. In addition to husband, Al Graber; and mother, Sally Greenham, Malinda is survived by her three daughters, Lee Ann (Shawn) Druhot of Napoleon, Lori (John) Paxton of Napoleon and Susan (Timothy) Postlewait of Delta; brother, Tim (Lori) Swick; sisters, Sandy (Ted) Cordes and Nancy (Terry) Gray; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and stepson, Matt Graber.
Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020; where those attending are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six foot distancing. Funeral services for Malinda will be private for the family with interment following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. In lieu flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com
.