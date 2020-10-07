1/1
Melinda Marie "Lola" Fike
1962 - 2020
Melinda Marie Fike, affectionately known as Lola, age 58, of Holland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born August 31, 1962, in Wabash, Indiana, to Robert Guthrie Fike and Marilyn Pifer. She earned her BSN and RN degrees at Owens Community College and Lourdes University, and was employed as a CCRN specialty nurse for the University of Michigan Hospitals.

Melinda was an amazing artist. She made pottery and painted all types of artwork. She had a love for nature and gardening, and had a special affection for alpacas. At one time she raised over 30 alpacas on her farm. Her dream after retirement was to make fleece creations from all the fleece collected over the years.

Melinda was a beautiful and kind-hearted woman who had no fear. She was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who loved her!

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Marilyn (Larry) Joyner; children, Amber Moses and Kyle (Nicole) Moses; grandchildren, Autumn Twining, Izaac, Hailey, Taylor and Graycin; sisters, Melanie (Albert) Dudek, Maria Cooper and Nikki (HT) Williams; brothers, Matthew (Holly) Joyner and Mark (Marwa) Joyner; nieces and nephews, Thomas, Madison, Aiden Williams, Michael (Vicky) Cooper, Ashley and Taylor Joyner; her stepmother, Dana Brass; and former spouse and friend, Ricky.

Melinda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Fike.

A private memorial service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton with Pastor Chad Gilligan officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Botanical Gardens - Art Studio, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, OH 43615.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
