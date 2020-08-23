1/1
Melinda Tulak
1959 - 2020
Melinda Tulak

June 11, 1959 - August 11, 2020

Melinda Tulak, 61, passed away on August 11, 2020. She lived almost all her life in Toledo, Ohio, only recently having moved to Charlotte, North Carolina to be closer to her oldest son, Doug. She passed away suddenly of a heart attack.

Melinda was born on June 11, 1959, to Edward and Judith (Rahe) Jobuck, in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1977, and married Douglas Tulak Sr. in 1983. They had two sons, Douglas Jr. and Edward. Melinda was active in her church, Toledo Mennonite Church, and had a positive impact on many people in her community. She was extremely fond of animals, and treated her pugs, Harley and Mia, like they were her children. She enjoyed watching classic television shows and spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel, particularly to San Francisco, California, and to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Melinda is survived by her sons, Doug (Alison) Tulak of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Edward Tulak of Toledo; her sisters, Micki (Mike) Thornton of Corydon, Indiana and Michelle (Mark) Barkowiak of Toledo; her nieces and nephews, Kate (Jessica) Bartkowiak, Eric Bartkowiak, Andrew Bartkowiak, Andrea (Mike) Potts, Chelsea Thornton, and Jennifer Culliford, and a very large extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Tulak Sr.; her father, Edward Jobuck and her mother, Judith (Rahe) Jobuck.

Due to the pandemic, a service is not currently planned; however, one will be held at a later date. Communication of a date, time, and location will be sent from the family when the service has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Melinda's name to the Ohio SPCA -www.ohiospca.org.

Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Tulak family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
