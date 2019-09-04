|
Melissa Ann Hohn
Melissa Ann Hohn, age 49, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center at 1:41 a.m. surrounded by her family.
She was born February 11, 1970 to John and Nadine Hohn. Melissa was a 1988 graduate of Woodward High School and attended Davis college. As a child, she was a fearless tomboy, putting snakes and frogs in her pockets, carrying a jar of spiders she caught or walking into the house with a praying Mantis stuck to her nose! Mom would always yell, "Get that out of here Melissa!" She would bring home any injured animal she found and nurse it back to health. She enjoyed writing poetry, painting, and reading true crime but fishing was her favorite pastime. She could sit for hours on the river bank, listening to The Rolling Stones or Joan Jett. There is nothing she wouldn't do for someone she loved or cared about.
Melissa was preceded in death by her mother Nadine, sisters, Mary and Angela. She is survived by her son, John Avalos, father, John Hohn, brother, Michael Bowling, sisters, Jona Kuron (Dominic), Angela (Dave) Culbertson; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Jerry) Dombroff, Markie (Brad) Kurtz, Emily, Miranda, Miriha (Ben) Branum, Kendall, Ahmed, David, Carter and many friends and family.
Arrangements entrusted with Cremation Society of Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019