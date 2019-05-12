Melissa (Horr) Greenwalt



Born in Muncie Indiana on January 18th, 1951 to Wilbur & MaryAlyce Horr (Badders). Melissa graduated from Southside Highschool (Muncie) in 1969 and attended Ambers Beauty College. She worked in the beauty business for many years. After retirement, she moved to Florida with her husband where she became an avid golfer. Her first love was the beach, where she spent countless hours soaking up the sun.



She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. Melissa passed away on April 27, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Melissa is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Greenwalt (Florida); and her son Kevin (Toledo Oh). Burial will be at Elm Ridge Cemetery Muncie, Indiana.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019