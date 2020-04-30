Melissa M. Brennan
1979 - 2020
Melissa M. Brennan Melissa M. Brennan, age 41, of Toledo, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born April 26, 1979 in Toledo to Larry and Marie. Melissa was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and was employed at Jeep since 2014 following in her parents' footsteps. Melissa was the life of the party and made friends with everyone she met. Growing up playing sports gave Melissa a competitive side, as evidenced during their yearly family fantasy football league. Most importantly, Melissa loved her family, friends and her cats. Melissa is survived by her father, Larry (Kathy) Brennan; stepfather, Pete Schlegel; fiancé, Chris Stelter; brother, Larry (Julie) Brennan; step brother, Peter (Brittney) Schlegel; step sisters, Tara (Dan) John; Bobbi Jo Schlegel and Mandi (Josh) Daniels; nephews, Logan, Dylan, Easton, Lincoln; nieces, Haeley, Adyson, Mason, Sophia; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her grandparents, Melissa was preceded in death by her cousin, William Coleman; uncle, Edward Lepiarz; and her mother and best friend, Marie Schlegel. Servies for Melissa were private, a memorial service will be held for her at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter and may be sent to the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo Ohio, 43613. 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com. www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
