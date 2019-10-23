|
|
Melissa Shoop
Melissa Jane Shoop, age 31, of Maumee, passed away October 21, 2019. Melissa was born July 17, 1988 in Sylvania to Edward and Melanie (Mason) Shoop. Melissa graduated from Maumee High School in 2006 and later attended Owens Community College. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, and mother to her two daughters, Lily and Rose. Melissa enjoyed spending time with her friends and being around children. She was a hard worker and had a great work ethic. She had a contagious smile that she shared with everyone she met and had a can-do spirit.
Left to cherish memory is her mother, Melanie Mason-Shoop; father, Edward Shoop; brothers, Josh and Brandon Shoop; daughters, Lily and Rose Belew-Shoop; grandmother, Geraldine Shoop; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William "Roger" Shoop and Willis "Ike" Mason; and grandmother, Jean Mason.
The family will receive guests Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). A viewing will also be held on Friday, October 25, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 2600 Copland Blvd., Toledo, OH, 43614 where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Melissa's memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church or to a fund that is being set up for Lily and Rose at Huntington Bank.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019