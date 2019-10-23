Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
2600 Copland Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
2600 Copland Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Shoop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Shoop


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Shoop Obituary
Melissa Shoop

Melissa Jane Shoop, age 31, of Maumee, passed away October 21, 2019. Melissa was born July 17, 1988 in Sylvania to Edward and Melanie (Mason) Shoop. Melissa graduated from Maumee High School in 2006 and later attended Owens Community College. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, and mother to her two daughters, Lily and Rose. Melissa enjoyed spending time with her friends and being around children. She was a hard worker and had a great work ethic. She had a contagious smile that she shared with everyone she met and had a can-do spirit.

Left to cherish memory is her mother, Melanie Mason-Shoop; father, Edward Shoop; brothers, Josh and Brandon Shoop; daughters, Lily and Rose Belew-Shoop; grandmother, Geraldine Shoop; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William "Roger" Shoop and Willis "Ike" Mason; and grandmother, Jean Mason.

The family will receive guests Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). A viewing will also be held on Friday, October 25, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 2600 Copland Blvd., Toledo, OH, 43614 where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Melissa's memory may be made to Zion United Methodist Church or to a fund that is being set up for Lily and Rose at Huntington Bank.

To leave a special message for Melissa's family, please visit NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now