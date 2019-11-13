Home

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Church
Melody Ann Young


1962 - 2019
Melody Ann Young Obituary
Melody Ann Young

December 30, 1962 -

November 6, 2019

Passed away suddenly leaving behind daughter, April (Alex); son, Ryan (Brooke); daughter, Rachael; son, Nate (Aimee); 21 grandchildren; 3 grandsons in Heaven; one great grandson; brothers, Ron (Deb), Kevin and sisters, Carmen (Joe) and Linda (Marty). Preceded in death by parents, Robert and JoAnne Young; brothers, Thomas, Keith; and sister, Debbie.

She loved her children and grandchildren. Melody loved to joke around, she was always smiling and laughing. She was a foster mother to many for many years. She will be loved and missed by all.

There will be a service at the New Life Church on November 14 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Nathan Spaulding, 496 U.S. Hwy 250 South, Norwalk, OH 44857.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
