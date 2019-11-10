|
Melonie Lynn "Mel" Spitler
Melonie Lynn (Nicholson) "Mel" Spitler, age 61, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. Mel was born on December 7, 1957 to Paul and Vivian (Bruhn) Nicholson in Toledo. She was a 1976 graduate of Bowsher High School and spent most of her career as a bank teller. For the majority of her career she worked at Charter One Bank and most recently at Superior Credit Union. Both co-workers and customers adored her and looked forward to seeing her smiling face. Often customers would wait longer in line so that Mel could wait on them.
Mel married the love of her life, Stephen Spitler in 1983 and later had two children, Noelle Isphording and Noah Spitler who she loved dearly and devoted her life to.
Mel is survived by her husband, Stephen; children, Noelle (Robert) Isphording and Noah Spitler; mother, Vivian Nicholson; step-father, Robert Gregory; sister, Robin Nicholson; brother, Paul "Nick" Nicholson as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Nicholson; father-in-law, Robert Spitler and brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Spitler.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Parish, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, OH 43607 with her Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Martin C. Lukas, OSFS officiating. Interment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park.
In Mel's memory, memorial contributions may be made to The Sisters of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, OH 43607.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019