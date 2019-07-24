Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
Melonie Lynn White Obituary
MRS. MELONIE LYNN WHITE

Melonie L. White, 57, of Toledo, Ohio was called home peacefully on July 18, 2019. Melonie was born from the union of DeVilla and Anthony Dailey (deceased). She graduated from Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked 23 years for the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Her hobbies included crochet, jigsaw puzzles, gardening and spending time and cooking for her loved ones. Melonie is survived by husband, Ronald D. White, Daughter Crystal L. Tall Son Ronald D White J.r., Grand children Makayla K. Maye, Olivia (Tyler) Carey, Antonio L. Maye II and Great Grand Son Ja'Mir A. Tall. She also leaves behind brothers Victor (Lori) Dailey, Shane (Laura) Dailey, and Eric Dailey. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Friday, July 23, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019
