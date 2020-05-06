Melva Jean Webb
10/04/1936 - 05/01/2020
Melva Jean Webb age 83 of Greenacres, Florida, formerly of Toledo passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Toledo on October 4, 1936 to Roy and Celeste (Sanford) Ewing.
Melva was a 1954 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She was employed as a librarian and an administrative assistant in real estate and also an Avon Lady. Melva enjoyed gardening, shopping & antiquing, painting, piano, dancing and reunions. She was also a patron of the arts and was a lifetime member of the Toledo Museum of Arts and the Toledo Zoo.
Surviving are her children, David (Julie) Page, Kathy (Rick) Woods; grandchildren, Ethan and Luke Page, Ashley (Leon) Lipsick; and great grandchildren, Liam and Adrianna Lipsick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Herbert Page; and 2nd husband, Ron Webb.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and interment will be private. Services may be viewed live on Melva's obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.