Melveen Ware



Melveen Ware passed on August 7, 2020. She was born September 20, 1930 in High Springs, FL and was brought up by her grandmother, Mrs. Jessie Harrell. There she graduated from high school and then became interested in a career as a dietitian. Melveen was the wife of Johnnie Ware, who preceded Melveen in 2008 after 55 years of marriage. Services will be on Monday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Duncan Funeral Home 428 NW 8th St. Gainesville, FL 32601 Interment: Grasslawn Cemetery, Gainesville FL.





