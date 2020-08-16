1/1
Melveen Ware
1930-09-20 - 2020-08-07
Melveen Ware

Melveen Ware passed on August 7, 2020. She was born September 20, 1930 in High Springs, FL and was brought up by her grandmother, Mrs. Jessie Harrell. There she graduated from high school and then became interested in a career as a dietitian. Melveen was the wife of Johnnie Ware, who preceded Melveen in 2008 after 55 years of marriage. Services will be on Monday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Duncan Funeral Home 428 NW 8th St. Gainesville, FL 32601 Interment: Grasslawn Cemetery, Gainesville FL.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
