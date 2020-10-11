Melvin "Mel" Carl Hoefflin
Melvin (Mel) Carl Hoefflin age 70, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on October 5, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Melvin H. and Florence M. Hoefflin. Mel graduated from Woodward High school in 1967 and went on to study at the University of Toledo and Owens Community College before moving to the Columbus Ohio area and becoming a computer programmer.
Mel was an avid musician and lead guitarist with many local bands throughout the course his life. He was also a master strength chess player defeating a former United States Chess champion twice during a simultaneous exhibition in Toledo, Ohio.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Cathy McCleary McNamara; step-son, Robert McNamara (Jennifer); granddaughter, Piper McNamara; brother, James A. Hoefflin (Beverly). Mel is deeply missed already and his memory will live on with those who knew and loved him.
A service is planned next spring at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion, Ohio.
Mel loved animals; memorial contributions in his name may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.
Please visit www.heartandhope.com
to share a memory or leave condolences for the family.