Melvin Dale "Bud" Spalding



Melvin "Bud" Spalding, age 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 29, 1930 in Toledo to Marion "Nick" and Imelda "Betty" Spalding. Bud was a graduate of Whitmer High School, class of 1948. He volunteered for the Army the following summer, serving as a Medical Aide in the 2nd Armored Division, completing his service in 1955 as a Sergeant in the Army Reserve. Bud earned his Resilient Floor Layers apprenticeship with Toledo Floors in 1958, and worked in the floor laying industry until his retirement in 1992. During his career he worked at Superior Carpet, founded Bud's Carpet with his long-time friend Bud McAdams, and worked for companies such as Airtite and Turner Brooks.



Bud was an active member of St. Clement for decades, a church his parents help found. He could be seen ushering almost every Sunday right up until a couple weeks ago. Bud was a founding and active member of the Great Northern Sportsmans Club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan where he held many positions, including serving as Club President three times. He had many happy memories of his time spent at the club, especially being a four-time golf league champion, winning the trap shooting championship once and running the Euchre league. Bud participated in the Dana Retirees golf league since 1992, winning the championship five times. He shot many rounds lower than his age, including four times in the last year alone. He also has two holes in one to his credit. Bud enjoyed mushroom hunting and was avid hunter and fisherman who took many trips to Canada and various states, once harvesting an 18-point buck nicknamed "Big Bertha." He also took great pride in the tomatoes he grew from seed each year and distributed to his family, friends and neighbors. He loved card games, especially euchre with his family, and he never met a dessert he didn't like. His greatest joys were vacationing with his family and best friend Gary Krieger at the family's cottage in Lake City, Michigan and traveling with his beloved wife Kate. One of his favorite trips was a two-month RV excursion with Kate to Alaska. A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Bud was married to Kate for 62 years before her passing in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers Neil and Ron, and sister Jeanne Smith. He is survived by his sons Robb (Anita) Spalding and Doug (Michelle) Spalding, grandchildren Alicia (Jordan) Skorich, Alex Spalding, Carter Spalding and Duncan Spalding, great-granddaughter Anna Skorich, sisters Bonnie (Ron) Taylor and Doris Genung, and his beloved dog Tootsie.



Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at St. Clement Church at 10 a.m.



Bud's family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their expert care and guidance. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be given to the St. Clement Church Maintenance Fund. Please view and share condolences and memories at



