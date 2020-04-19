Melvin Duane Thomas Sr. "Coach Thomas" Melvin Duane Thomas Sr., "Coach Thomas", age 59, was born August 17, 1960. He went home to be with the Lord, March 30, 2020. He transitioned quietly and peacefully in the comfort of his home. Melvin was preceded in death by his father, John H. Thomas Sr.; and Father-In-Love, Lawson F. Murrell. He leaves to cherish his memories, loving wife, Juanita M. Thomas; daughter, Danielle M. Thomas; sons: Melvin D. Thomas II, and Darrian Patton. Mother, Betty L. Thomas; Mother-In-Love, Leona Murrell; brothers: John H. (Cynthia), Frederick (Angela), Cathryn Thomas, Eneather Murray, and Sherry Easterling. The virtual Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday April 24, 2020, 12 p.m. at houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.