Melvin Duane "Coach Thomas" Thomas
1960 - 2020
Melvin Duane Thomas Sr. "Coach Thomas" Melvin Duane Thomas Sr., "Coach Thomas", age 59, was born August 17, 1960. He went home to be with the Lord, March 30, 2020. He transitioned quietly and peacefully in the comfort of his home. Melvin was preceded in death by his father, John H. Thomas Sr.; and Father-In-Love, Lawson F. Murrell. He leaves to cherish his memories, loving wife, Juanita M. Thomas; daughter, Danielle M. Thomas; sons: Melvin D. Thomas II, and Darrian Patton. Mother, Betty L. Thomas; Mother-In-Love, Leona Murrell; brothers: John H. (Cynthia), Frederick (Angela), Cathryn Thomas, Eneather Murray, and Sherry Easterling. The virtual Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday April 24, 2020, 12 p.m. at houseofday.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Service
12:00 AM
Streamed on www.houseofday.com
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
My condolences go out to Melvin and his family and to all that knew him. I always enjoyed running into Melvin inside UPS hub where he work for many many she always show that and he would always make me smile during the conversations that we would have he will be missed by many no doubt about that may you rest in peace Melvin
Denise
Coworker
