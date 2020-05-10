Melvin F. Czerniak
Melvin F. Czerniak, 93, a longtime Sylvania, OH, resident, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born January 18, 1927 in Toledo, to parents Frank and Clara (Matuszynski) Czerniak. Mel worked as a supervisor with the Devilbiss Cooperation for more than 44 years before retiring in 1987. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during W.W.II.
Mel is survived by his sons, Gary (Julie Jamison) and Scott (Stacie) Czerniak; and grandson, Jax Czerniak. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Norma (Adams) Czerniak; son, Rick Czerniak; and brothers and sisters.
Mel was entombed with Norma at Toledo Memorial Park, Monday, April 27th.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of their choice.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.