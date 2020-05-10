Melvin F. Czerniak
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin F. Czerniak

Melvin F. Czerniak, 93, a longtime Sylvania, OH, resident, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born January 18, 1927 in Toledo, to parents Frank and Clara (Matuszynski) Czerniak. Mel worked as a supervisor with the Devilbiss Cooperation for more than 44 years before retiring in 1987. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during W.W.II.

Mel is survived by his sons, Gary (Julie Jamison) and Scott (Stacie) Czerniak; and grandson, Jax Czerniak. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Norma (Adams) Czerniak; son, Rick Czerniak; and brothers and sisters.

Mel was entombed with Norma at Toledo Memorial Park, Monday, April 27th.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of their choice.

Professional services provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved