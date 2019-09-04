Home

Melvin Fred Grossheim

In Memory of my
beloved father
Melvin Fred Grossheim
Dec. 12, 1918 - Sept. 4, 2018
What would I give to clasp his hand, his happy face to see, to hear his voice and see his precious smile, that meant the world to me. I think of him in silence, no eyes can see me weep, and daily a tear is shed my dear father when others are asleep. A more precious father I could never have had!!!
Sadly and forever
missed by
your son,
Ron Grossheim
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
