1/
Melvin G. Metzger
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin G. Metzger

Melvin "Mel" G. Metzger, 68, of Maumee, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1952 to Robert Carlton and Margaret (Warner) Metzger in Toledo. Melvin worked at Roadway Express for over 30 years. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Detroit Tigers fan, and he volunteered his time to help with golf outings for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mel enjoyed life to its fullest and no one was a stranger to him for long as he was always willing to share a drink and a story; his million dollar smile was infectious. He was a regular Mr. Fixit; he loved to tinker and could repair just about anything. He enjoyed leisurely trips to Lake Erie's shores and islands which he referred to as "God's country." Mel had a strong work ethic, commitment to his family, and always made time for anyone that needed him.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Lynn (Konczal); daughter, Stephany (Chris) Wulf; soon-to-be grandson; sister, Vickie; brother's-in-law, George (Gloria) and Doc (Vickie) Konczal; and extended family and friends.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Tuesday from 4-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Hyacinth Church at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Hyacinth Church, or the Toledo Humane Society.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved