Melvin G. Metzger
Melvin "Mel" G. Metzger, 68, of Maumee, passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1952 to Robert Carlton and Margaret (Warner) Metzger in Toledo. Melvin worked at Roadway Express for over 30 years. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Detroit Tigers fan, and he volunteered his time to help with golf outings for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Mel enjoyed life to its fullest and no one was a stranger to him for long as he was always willing to share a drink and a story; his million dollar smile was infectious. He was a regular Mr. Fixit; he loved to tinker and could repair just about anything. He enjoyed leisurely trips to Lake Erie's shores and islands which he referred to as "God's country." Mel had a strong work ethic, commitment to his family, and always made time for anyone that needed him.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Lynn (Konczal); daughter, Stephany (Chris) Wulf; soon-to-be grandson; sister, Vickie; brother's-in-law, George (Gloria) and Doc (Vickie) Konczal; and extended family and friends.
Visitation with social distancing will be held on Tuesday from 4-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Hyacinth Church at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Hyacinth Church, or the Toledo Humane Society.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
.