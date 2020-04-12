Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin VanWormer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Grant VanWormer


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Grant VanWormer Obituary
Melvin Grant Van Wormer

January 9, 1930 - April 8, 2020

Melvin Grant VanWormer, 90, a life-long Temperance, Michigan, resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Melvin was born on January 9, 1930, in the house his dad built on Washington Street in Temperance, Michigan. He was the son of Maurice and Letha L. (Corl) VanWormer. Melvin graduated from the former Macomber Vocational School in 1948 and served the country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Angela Tripodi on May 5, 1956, in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. Melvin was employed at Libbey Glass as a commercial artist and later at Dana Corporation as a machinist. He was also a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance, Michigan. Melvin will always be remembered for his love for his family and growing and sharing of plants, trees and flowers.

Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Angela; sons James Melvin and William Maurice (Julie) VanWormer; daughters Marie Lea (Glenn) Webster and Mary Angela (David) Ibe. Preceding him in death were brother Bobby VanWormer and sisters, Betty Lea Valentine and Lois Jane Sheley. He has 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later time. Memorial gifts can be directed to Toledo Botanical Gardens by visiting metroparkstoledofoundation.org

Due to the current COVID-19 virus, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -