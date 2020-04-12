|
|
Melvin Grant Van Wormer
January 9, 1930 - April 8, 2020
Melvin Grant VanWormer, 90, a life-long Temperance, Michigan, resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Melvin was born on January 9, 1930, in the house his dad built on Washington Street in Temperance, Michigan. He was the son of Maurice and Letha L. (Corl) VanWormer. Melvin graduated from the former Macomber Vocational School in 1948 and served the country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Angela Tripodi on May 5, 1956, in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. Melvin was employed at Libbey Glass as a commercial artist and later at Dana Corporation as a machinist. He was also a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance, Michigan. Melvin will always be remembered for his love for his family and growing and sharing of plants, trees and flowers.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Angela; sons James Melvin and William Maurice (Julie) VanWormer; daughters Marie Lea (Glenn) Webster and Mary Angela (David) Ibe. Preceding him in death were brother Bobby VanWormer and sisters, Betty Lea Valentine and Lois Jane Sheley. He has 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later time. Memorial gifts can be directed to Toledo Botanical Gardens by visiting metroparkstoledofoundation.org
Due to the current COVID-19 virus, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, Michigan.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020