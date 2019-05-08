Melvin "Speedy" H. Tabbert



Melvin "Speedy" H. Tabbert, 90, of Graytown, died Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019, at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. He was born April 17, 1929, in Graytown to Fred and Emma (Sievert) Tabbert. On November 11, 1957, in Oak Harbor he married Anne Horak, who preceded him in death in 2002. Melvin was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston. He farmed his entire life and was a member of the Ottawa County Farm Bureau, the National Alfalfa Growers and a life member of the Ohio Farmers Union. Along with his father and brother, Willard, they hauled hay, straw and grain. Many of the local teenage boys helped Melvin farm throughout the years. Melvin and his wife were avid bowlers and enjoyed bowling locally and going to tournaments together. He enjoyed traveling and playing cards with his buddies. He also played the accordion.



Melvin is survived by his son, Bradley Tabbert (Patti Verb); granddaughter, Alexandria Tabbert (Brooks Hanson); great grandson, Parker Johnson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Tabbert and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents; brother, Willard Tabbert, and sister, Elenora Shutte, preceded him in death.



There will be a celebration of life gathering from 2-8 p.m., with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Private burial will be scheduled at a later date in Elliston Cemetery. Memorials for Melvin may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. Third St., Elliston, OH 43432. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019