Melvin J. Hardy
1943 - 2020
Melvin J. Hardy

Melvin J. Hardy, age 77. Beloved father of Dawn Horvath (Marty), Chris Marsh (Heather), Julie Simmons (Mark) and Melvin Hardy (Donna); grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 3; brother of Helen Van Kamp (Charlie), Dave (Patricia), Jack (Jeannine) and Judy Weber (Danny); uncle and great-uncle of many. U. S. Air Force Veteran. Passed away May 12, 2020. Services will held be at a later date. Arrangements by Chambers Funeral Home of Cleveland 216-251-6566. www.chambersfuneral.com.


Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Chambers Funeral Homes (West Park) - Cleveland
4420 Rocky River Dr.
Cleveland, OH 44135
(216) 251-6566
