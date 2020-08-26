1/1
Melvin J. "Jay" Hites
1942 - 2020
Melvin J. "Jay" Hites

Melvin J. "Jay" Hites, age 78, of Sylvania, died August 23, 2020 at his home with loving family by his side. He was born August 3, 1942 in Toledo to the late Melvin and Irene (Howe) Hites. Jay graduated in 1960 from DeVilbiss High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1960-64. He earned his accounting degree from Stautzenberger College and worked for Foodtown, The Pharm and retired as a department manager from Giant Eagle.

Jay was a skilled woodworker and a staunch Christian. He was a member and deacon at Christ the Word where he was active in small group and Bible studies. He also enjoyed reading theology. Jay was a gentle, understanding, and honest leader who was unwavering in his beliefs.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of more than 58 years, Carol (Merwin) Hites; children, Kimberly Sheehan (Patrick) and Scott Hites (Annette); grandchildren, Amanda Dyer (Adam), Chelsea, Scott Jr., Michael and Kristen Hites and Christopher Sheehan; great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Jacob and Garrett; and seven siblings. He was also preceded in death by brother, Ray; and sister, Barb.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Road). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Christ the Word, 3100 Murd Road, Sylvania, OH 43560. Military honors and entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Contributions in Jay's name are suggested to the church.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ the Word
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
