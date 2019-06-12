Melvin James Hall Sr.



Melvin James Hall Sr., 86 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The son of George and Bernetta (Shinavar) Hall, he was born on August 24, 1932 in Toledo, OH.



Melvin worked for almost 60 years in the tool and die industry starting his career at Nash Tool and Die and retiring from Unique Tool and Die. Melvin had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke. He enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, playing Euchre and watching sports especially the UT Rockets. An avid card player who rarely lost would always lose playing UNO to his granddaughter, Heather. He enjoyed being in the garden planting flowers and vegetables. He kept it quiet, but he was also very faithful to the Lord.



Melvin is survived by his loving children, Melvin James (Lauren) Jr., Catherine (Jerry) Samudio and Cynthia (David) Fowler; like a son, Leonard (Ili) Sizemore and special companion, Kathleen Fretter; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mae of 51 years; son, Douglas Hall; 6 brothers and 1 sister.



A special thank you for the care and comfort the staff of Toledo Hospital gave to our family during this time.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI . Services and burial will be private in Lake Township Cemetery, Walbridge, OH where Military Honors will be conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com





Published in The Blade on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary