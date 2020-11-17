1/1
Melvin K. "Mel" Wesolowski
1930 - 2020
Melvin K. "Mel" Wesolowski

Melvin Kenneth "Mel" Wesolowski, age 90, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 24, 1930, in Toledo, OH, to Stanley and Lottie (Pieczynski) Wesolowski. Mel's passion in life was golf with his buddies at Detweiler and Spyten Duyvel, and his favorite job was being a greenskeeper for Detweiler and Bay View golf courses. At 88 years old he was still golfing 4 times a week. He also never missed a day of work as a Water Treatment Plant Operator for the City of Toledo, retiring in 1989. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, Mel was a member of the American Legion Wroblewski Post 18. He was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, where he served as an Usher and member of the Holy Name Society.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 63 years, Leona "Arlene" Wesolowski on January 6, 2018; daughter, Cheryl; granddaughter, Alvina; and daughter-in-law, Paulette Wesolowski; brothers, Ollie and Harry Wesolowski; and sisters, Agnes Augustyniak, Virginia Przybylski, and Rita Heltman. He is survived by his son, Jeffery (Kate); daughter, Julie; grandchildren, Jon (Jenna) Wesolowski, Nicole (Paul) Wisner, and Jacob (Amber) Wesolowski; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kenzie, Tyler, Jaxson, and Alex; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary led by members of the Regina Coeli Holy Name Society at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Resurrection Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services.

Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Cherry Street Mission, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
