Melvin Kaitaniak



Melvin J. Kaitaniak, age 89, a longtime resident of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2019 at The Holmstad in Batavia, Illinois. He was born on September 14, 1929, in Toledo to John and Pearl (Augustyniak) Kajtaniak. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Melvin was a longtime employee of Surface Combustion. He was a veteran of the Korean War, US Army and a longtime parishioner of Gesu church. In his younger years, he was an avid softball player and bowler. His latter interests included listening to an extensive collection of record albums and supporting the University of Toledo football and basketball teams.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores (Zawisza Barut) Kaitaniak; stepdaughter, Barbara Barut (Michael Garcia) and stepson, Bruce (Janine) Barut. Also surviving are his brothers-in-law, Ronald Rublaitus and Peter Zawisza and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings, Grace Rublaitus and Gary Kajtaniak.



A memorial service will be held in the spring.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary