(News story) Melvin L. Bridges, who rose through the ranks at Toledo's Jeep plant, from hourly worker to manager in charge of hundreds of workers who turned out thousands of parts, died Saturday in his Ottawa Hills home. He was 81.
He had health problems for several years, his son, Jonathan, said.
Mr. Bridges retired in 2001, as an executive of what was then DaimlerChrysler, from the vintage Jeep Parkway factory, just before the 2002 opening of the Toledo Assembly Complex. He in essence ran stamping plant operations, which produced "literally thousands of parts each day," said Jerry Huber, former Jeep plant manager.
"He related well to everyone over there, didn't matter whether you were union or management," Mr. Huber said.
He made sure the work force had the tools and training - and "he expected people to do what was required," Mr. Huber said. "He was a good communicator.
"Mel started there as hourly, so he could relate to what those issues were," Mr. Huber said. "He was a very knowledgeable guy, and skilled."
Mr. Bridges, while a University of Toledo student, was hired in 1962 to what was then Willys Motors. He advanced from janitor to press operator in the stamping division, his son said. He was promoted to press shop foreman in 1968, general foreman in 1971, and superintendent of the press shop in 1974.
He was African American and relatively young managing a work force, most of whom were white and older than he.
"He said more than once it was difficult, and that's probably an understatement, given the times," his son said. "That was a delicate situation he entered into and was able to navigate it and thrived in it.
"He felt it was his responsibility to guide them and provided the tools they needed to do their job," his son said. "He would take the time to walk the floor to get to know everybody."
In retirement he was a board member of Jeep Country Federal Credit Union. He also was a former president of the retirees club for Jeep managers, often opening meetings with a humorous story, Mr. Huber recalled.
"He could find a bright spot," Mr. Huber said. "He was good with a quick, unscripted speech."
While a UT student, he was initiated into the Beta Xi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Mr. Bridges was on the board and an officer of the fraternity's Toledo Alumni Chapter and offered direction to undergraduate members.
In conversation, he might challenge an assertion of a college-age fraternity brother.
"He would take the opposite angle and make them prove their point," his son said. "He was trying to make somebody better."
He was born Feb. 7, 1938, to Dolly and Booker Bridges, and grew up on Yondota Street in East Toledo.
He was a 1956 graduate of Waite High School. He started out on the loading dock of a local wine distributor. His father died when he was young and, encouraged by his mother, he attended UT.
"He knew he wanted better. She knew she wanted better for him," his son said.
An Army veteran, he served stateside. He was a member of Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and of Amazon Lodge, Prince Hall F&AM.
Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Hamilton; son, Jonathan L. Bridges, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday the House of Day Funeral Service, with Masonic rites at 7:30 p.m. and Kappa Alpha Psi rites at 8 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, with a wake at 10 a.m. Friday in the church.
The family suggests tributes to the Kappa Alpha Psi Toledo Alumni Chapter scholarship fund.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020