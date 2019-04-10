Melvin L. Brown



Melvin L. Brown, 92, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to Delmar and E. Lucille (Poling) Brown on January 14, 1927. Melvin passion for being outdoors and working hard started as a young boy working on his family farm down in Columbus. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served his country during WWII. On March 12, 1948 he married the love of his life, Elinor (Strickland) and together they had 4 wonderful children. Melvin worked at BP for 33 years before retiring in 1988. Melvin enjoyed watching sports, wood working, and fixing any and everything, eventually becoming known as MelGyver. What he cherished most was spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Elinor; children, Evelyn Miller, Frank (Karen) Brown, Cathy Brown, Ken (Janet) Brown; grandchildren, Laura, Jim, Mike, Bobby, Melissa, Greg, Andy, Dan, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Nick, Alex, Jaime, Madison, Grace, Ryan, Audrey, Raelynn, McKenzie, Rylee, Jayden, Caleb and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stanley and sister, Wilma.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Melvin's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or military foundation of donor's choice.



