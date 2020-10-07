Melvin M "Mel" HoeftMelvin M. Hoeft , 85, of Genoa, passed away October 4, 2020. Mel was born November 6, 1934, to Edward Hoeft and Bertha (Gerkensmeyer) Hoeft.He is survived by wife, Judith (Holcombe) Hoeft; daughters, Lisa (Dan) Snider of Cumming, GA and Christine (Robert) Lowe of Northwood, OH; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Gantt of Cumming, GA, Andrew Snider of Cumming, GA, Dr. Stephen Lowe of Tampa, FL, Nathan Lowe of Union, KY, and Adrienne Lowe of Northwood, OH; great grandchildren, Addison and Connor Gantt of Cumming GA; brothers, Donald, Dennis and Marlon (Karen) Hoeft; and sisters, Brenda (Donald) Fulkert and Janet (Alan) Ruffell. Mel was preceded in death by sisters, Lynette Drummond and Barbara Schumacher; brother-in-law, Russell Schumacher; and sister-in-law, Lois Hoeft.Mel served in the U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard, Life member of Genoa American Legion Post #324 (Chaplain, Honor Guard, building committee), Life member of V.F.W. Post #7520 (Honor Guard, Trustee, Adjutant and Service Officer) Genoa Masonic Lodge #433, Western Lake Erie Studebaker Drivers Club, National Studebaker Drivers Club; Genoa Area School Board (12 years – 4 years as president), Ohio and National School Board Association, Zenobia Shrine Center, Shriner Roadrunners Unit, Ottawa County Shrine Club (Past President), Brush Wellman Square Club, Genoa Area Athletic Boosters (President and chairman of 1st phase of Community football stadium), Charter member of Genoa JC's, Genoa Zoning Commission, Genoa Tree Commission, Lifelong member of St. John's United Church, St. John's Consistory (Trustee) & Elder Life Board, Charter member of Recker R/C Club.Services will be private and burial with full military honors will take place in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Mel made be given to the St. John's United Church of Christ Youth Group, 1213 Washington Street, Genoa, OH, 43430. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at