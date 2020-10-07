1/1
Melvin M. "Mel" Hoeft
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin M "Mel" Hoeft

Melvin M. Hoeft , 85, of Genoa, passed away October 4, 2020. Mel was born November 6, 1934, to Edward Hoeft and Bertha (Gerkensmeyer) Hoeft.

He is survived by wife, Judith (Holcombe) Hoeft; daughters, Lisa (Dan) Snider of Cumming, GA and Christine (Robert) Lowe of Northwood, OH; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Gantt of Cumming, GA, Andrew Snider of Cumming, GA, Dr. Stephen Lowe of Tampa, FL, Nathan Lowe of Union, KY, and Adrienne Lowe of Northwood, OH; great grandchildren, Addison and Connor Gantt of Cumming GA; brothers, Donald, Dennis and Marlon (Karen) Hoeft; and sisters, Brenda (Donald) Fulkert and Janet (Alan) Ruffell. Mel was preceded in death by sisters, Lynette Drummond and Barbara Schumacher; brother-in-law, Russell Schumacher; and sister-in-law, Lois Hoeft.

Mel served in the U.S. Army and Ohio National Guard, Life member of Genoa American Legion Post #324 (Chaplain, Honor Guard, building committee), Life member of V.F.W. Post #7520 (Honor Guard, Trustee, Adjutant and Service Officer) Genoa Masonic Lodge #433, Western Lake Erie Studebaker Drivers Club, National Studebaker Drivers Club; Genoa Area School Board (12 years – 4 years as president), Ohio and National School Board Association, Zenobia Shrine Center, Shriner Roadrunners Unit, Ottawa County Shrine Club (Past President), Brush Wellman Square Club, Genoa Area Athletic Boosters (President and chairman of 1st phase of Community football stadium), Charter member of Genoa JC's, Genoa Zoning Commission, Genoa Tree Commission, Lifelong member of St. John's United Church, St. John's Consistory (Trustee) & Elder Life Board, Charter member of Recker R/C Club.

Services will be private and burial with full military honors will take place in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Mel made be given to the St. John's United Church of Christ Youth Group, 1213 Washington Street, Genoa, OH, 43430. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved