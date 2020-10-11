(News story) GENOA, Ohio - Melvin M. Hoeft, whose record as a leader in community and church included a dozen years on the local board of education, died Oct. 4 in Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital, Oregon. He was 85.
He had pneumonia, his wife, Judy Hoeft, said.
One of his favorite volunteer duties was with the Zenobia Shrine's Road Runner Unit. Rising early, he picked up children bound for Shriners Hospitals
- and their parents - and took them mainly to the orthopedic unit in Chicago. He often didn't return until late at night.
"He just liked to be helpful to people, especially with kids," his wife said.
He ran successfully for the Genoa school board, persuaded by a friend. During his tenure, he served four years as board president.
"I can remember him presenting me the trophy for my 100th win," said Jim Firestone, Genoa's head high-school football coach from 1959-76.
"He was level headed. He was a Genoa guy, born and raised here," said Mr. Firestone, who arrived as a fresh college graduate in 1956 to teach at Genoa High School. Mr. Firestone retired as principal in 1986.
Mr. Hoeft, years off the school board, was a leader in the campaign to build a football stadium on the high school campus. For decades after the school itself moved outside the village, the stadium remained in town.
Mr. Hoeft was a former member of state and national school board associations and formerly served on the Genoa zoning commission and the tree commission.
He'd been a chaplain of American Legion Post 324 and served with the honor guard and building committee.
"He was easygoing and was willing to help the Legion," post Commander Joel Hirt said.
His efforts led to a grant from Home Depot for a new ceiling and lights in the Legion hall, Mr. Hirt said.
Mr. Hoeft also served as a trustee with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7520, where he served as a trustee, adjutant, service officer, and with the honor guard.
He was a member of Genoa Lodge, F&AM and the Zenobia Shrine, and was a past president of the Ottawa County Shrine Club.
At St. John's United Methodist Church, Mr. Hoeft served on the consistory and elder life board.
"He was a good leader and accomplished things," his wife said. "If he was given a task, he made sure it got done and got done right."
The second of what would be eight children, he was born Nov. 6, 1934, to Bertha and Edward Hoeft and graduated Genoa High School in 1953. He served in the Ohio National Guard and was an Army veteran, serving stateside and in Europe.
He retired in 1993 as a production superintendent of Brush Wellman Inc., as the company was then known. He started at the Luckey, Ohio, facility and then worked at the beryllium processor's facility near Elmore.
"He was a perfectionist and just liked to see everything go the way it was supposed to go," his wife said.
Afterward, he worked for about seven years at GEM Industrial Inc. near Walbridge.
A Studebaker enthusiast, he owned several vehicles from the former South Bend, Ind. automaker. He belonged to local and national Studebaker Drivers Clubs and attended national meetings.
He also flew radio-controlled model airplanes and belonged to the Recker R/?C Club.
Surviving are his wife, the former Judith Holcombe, whom he married July 7, 1960; daughters, Lisa Snider and Christine Lowe; brothers, Donald, Dennis, and Marlon Hoeft; sisters, Brenda Fulkert and Janet Ruffell; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Services were private. Arrangements were by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Genoa.
The family suggests tributes to the St. John's United Church of Christ youth group, Genoa.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.