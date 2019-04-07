Melvin Nottage



Melvin Nottage, age 91, passed away April 3, 2019 in the home of his granddaughter, Kristen Cook, after a long battle with dementia. He is now reunited with his wife, Sally, who passed on March 28th, 2009. Mel was born in Toledo to the late Fred and Clara Nottage on July 14, 1927. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in France, Germany and Belgium during WWII. After the war, Mel came home and started his career for the Toledo Blade. He retired in 1992 after 42 years. Mel married the love of his life, Sally in 1949; they were married for 60 years. Mel and Sally enjoyed their love of bowling together, playing on several leagues during the 50's and 60's. He was also quite the poker player and for nearly 60 years enjoyed playing with his Toledo Blade coworkers. Family was the most important thing to Mel. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren, playing cards and laughing at their antics. Mel is survived by daughters, Barbara Tipping and Laurie McCormick; grandchildren, Kristen Cook and Jimmy Sattler, as well as six great-grandchildren.



Visitation for Mel will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019