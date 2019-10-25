|
Melvin T. Jakubowski
Melvin T. Jakubowski passed away October 23, 2019 at the Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to Ernest and Carrie Jakubowski. Mel retired from the City of Toledo as a bridge operator for the Cherry Street Bridge. Mel was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Nancy Jakubowski; parents; brothers, Edward, Arthur, John, Walter and Daniel; sisters, Betty Kotula and Rose Bogdanski. He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Wielinski (Mark); son, Brian Jakubowski (Gina) and Chad Jakubowski; grandchildren, Jason (Alicia) Wielinski, Brett (Ashley) Wielinski, Zachary, Jacob and Joshua Jakubowski, Stefoni Garcia, Danielle and Melanie Jakubowski; 4 great grandchildren, Ava, Alex, Bo Wielinski and Valentina Duran; sister, Sandra Jakubowski; brother, Paul (Joan) Jakubowski. Funeral Services are private per Mel's wishes. Arrangements by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-269-1111).
