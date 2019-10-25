Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Jakubowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin T. Jakubowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin T. Jakubowski Obituary
Melvin T. Jakubowski

Melvin T. Jakubowski passed away October 23, 2019 at the Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to Ernest and Carrie Jakubowski. Mel retired from the City of Toledo as a bridge operator for the Cherry Street Bridge. Mel was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Nancy Jakubowski; parents; brothers, Edward, Arthur, John, Walter and Daniel; sisters, Betty Kotula and Rose Bogdanski. He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Wielinski (Mark); son, Brian Jakubowski (Gina) and Chad Jakubowski; grandchildren, Jason (Alicia) Wielinski, Brett (Ashley) Wielinski, Zachary, Jacob and Joshua Jakubowski, Stefoni Garcia, Danielle and Melanie Jakubowski; 4 great grandchildren, Ava, Alex, Bo Wielinski and Valentina Duran; sister, Sandra Jakubowski; brother, Paul (Joan) Jakubowski. Funeral Services are private per Mel's wishes. Arrangements by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-269-1111).

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now