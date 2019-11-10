|
Melvin William "Moose" Wisniewski
Melvin William "Moose" Wisniewski, age 83, of Toledo's Shoreland Community, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility with his loving family at his side. He was born on April 26, 1936 in Toledo, OH to William and Lottie (Mocek) Wisniewski. Melvin graduated from Macomber High School and attended the University of Toledo. A journeyman tool & die maker, he worked for the Dura Corporation for 37 years, Modern Tool on Matzinger Rd., and Midwest Stamping in Bowling Green, OH retiring from there in 1998. He was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 4169, a member of the International Association of Machinists, and a Past President of the Dura Credit Union. Melvin enjoyed gambling at the Hollywood Casino. He also loved fishing and hunting, including big game hunting in Wyoming and Colorado. He was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara (Polus) Wisniewski; son, Mark (Diane) Wisniewski; granddaughters, Lauren (Andrew) Hendry and Hailey Wisniewski; and sister, Evelyn (Kenneth) Horner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dean Wisniewski.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared with Melvin's family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019