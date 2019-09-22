|
|
Melvin Zegarlowicz
Melvin "Mel" R. Zegarlowicz passed away peacefully on September 17th in his home at the age of 85. He was born November 13, 1933 in Toledo to Ludwik and Sophia (Tonkel) Zegarlowicz and graduated from Macomber High School in 1951. Mel enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan where he met his wife Saeko Okuyama whom he married on July 7th, 1958. After serving his country, he returned to Toledo and joined the Toledo Fire Dept. retiring in the early 70's last stationed at #17. Mel then went in to the tool & die industry as a partner that started Unique Tool & Die until his retirement.
Mel is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Jurski and Martha Grzechowiak; brothers, Louis and Arthur Zegarlowicz; daughter, Cheryl; grandchildren, Joshua Billegas and Corie Abitua. He is survived by his wife, Saeko; daughters, Janice (John Billegas) Zegarlowicz, Michelle Alt and Susan Abitua; seven grandchildren; little companion "Chico" as well as 9 great grandchildren.
His family would like to thank the Promedica Hospice staff Kelly, Ashley, Kreadance and Chaplain Ron & Jenna from Always Best Care for their loving care of Mel. Memorial tributes may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the .
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Sunday from 4-8 PM where a Rosary will be recited at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Monday in St. Clement Catholic Church at 10 AM followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019