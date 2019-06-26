Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Merida Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merida "Mary" Martinez


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merida "Mary" Martinez Obituary
Merida "Mary" Martinez

Merida "Mary" Martinez, 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born January 18, 1937 to Amado and Olivia Canales in La Feria, Texas. Mary loved dancing to Mexican music and enjoyed camping with friends and family. She was a terrific wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was adored by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Benito Martinez; children Gina (Steve) Villagomez, Carlos (Annette) Martinez, Corina (Matthew) Pfleghaar, Christina (Jarrod) Worthington, Cynthia (Charles) Neptune, Catherine Sobel, Clarissa (Miguel) Lucio, Christopher (Lara) Martinez; 26 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 5 siblings.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, June 28 from3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 29 beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now