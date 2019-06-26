Merida "Mary" Martinez



Merida "Mary" Martinez, 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



She was born January 18, 1937 to Amado and Olivia Canales in La Feria, Texas. Mary loved dancing to Mexican music and enjoyed camping with friends and family. She was a terrific wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was adored by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Benito Martinez; children Gina (Steve) Villagomez, Carlos (Annette) Martinez, Corina (Matthew) Pfleghaar, Christina (Jarrod) Worthington, Cynthia (Charles) Neptune, Catherine Sobel, Clarissa (Miguel) Lucio, Christopher (Lara) Martinez; 26 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 5 siblings.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, June 28 from3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 29 beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by the Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 26 to June 27, 2019