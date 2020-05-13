Merle M. Karl
1943 - 2020
Merle M. Karl

Merle M. Karl, age 77, of Maumee passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born March 6, 1943, in Toledo, OH the son of Martin Sr. and Myrtle (Seegert) Karl.

Merle graduated from Blissfield High School in 1962 and worked for Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, Ohio. In his younger years he enjoyed dancing with friends and later in life helped to renovate several homes to help others he knew.

Merle is survived by his older brother, Stanley Karl, of Blissfied, MI. Merle was preceded in death by his parents and four other siblings, Marlo (Karl) Seeburger, Wilbur Karl, Nelda Karl, and Martin Karl Jr.

Arrangements are under the care of Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, (419) 475-5055 Toledo. No services are planned at this time. Merle will be interred next to his mother at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield, MI.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
