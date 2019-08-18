|
Merritt Chandler
Nauts, Jr. "Chan"
8/14/1932-7/2/2019
Chan Nauts, aged 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born in Toledo OH, the son of Merritt Chandler Sr. and Helen Kershner Nauts. His father was Principal of DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, OH, from its opening and for the next 30 years. His mother was an exhibiting artist and teacher.
Chan married his DeVilbiss High School sweetheart, Bonnie Tonneberger Nauts, on August 21, 1954 and she survives. In addition to his devoted wife, he is sorely missed by his four daughters, Ruth Nauts (Jack Gallagher), Anne Nauts (Paul Schissler), Kathryn Bodary and Susan Simon; as well as his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Mary) Tonneberger, Norma Jean Nauts, Marcia Nauts. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Charles and Barrington Nauts; son-in-law, Robert Bodary and nephew, Scott Tonneberger. He was a close, loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Chan earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University in New York, NY, where he was captain of the swim team. He loved New York and continued an appreciation of musical theater his entire life. He obtained a Master of Education from Michigan State University, East Lansing MI, and additional professional studies through his life. Like his father, he became a teacher and then public-school administrator filling multiple roles during his long career, from high school Principal to Superintendent primarily in Mason and Holt MI. He was a keen supporter of quality education for all students. He was particularly passionate about the opportunities Title IX provided for girls in sports. He supported students' involvement with the arts. He also focused on career development for teachers and was a mentor to many.
Chan and Bonnie moved to Ann Arbor, MI, in 1994 after his retirement from Holt Public Schools. He worked for many years for his "adopted" school, the University of Michigan, in the medical school media center and athletic department ticket office.
His loss leaves a huge void, but also an ongoing record of a beautiful and loving man.
Cremation and interment has occurred at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, OH. Memorial donations may be made to the League of Women Voters and Arbor Hospice, Ann Arbor MI. https://www.arborhospice.org/
