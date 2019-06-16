Merry Elizabeth MacBain Kruse



Merry MacBain Kruse, 94, passed away June 8, 2019 in Prescott Valley, AZ. Merry was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ferdinand "Hobie" Kruse in 2009. She is survived by her children, Kent Kruse, Kristina Kruse, and Kelsey Kruse; son-in-law Robert Cummins and daughter-in-law Kim Kruse; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Merry was born to Urban Douglas MacBain and Edith Frazier MacBain on January 15,1925 in Corning, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University where she received a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics and the University of Toledo where she received a Masters of Taxation. Merry enjoyed teaching math and accounting, but her passion was taxes and she was a practicing CPA from 1978 until 2008. Merry and Hobie enjoyed travel and visited all seven continents. Their final wish was to go to the moon. A memorial celebration of life will be held at the lunar launch of their ashes, the date and location to be determined. The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice and Angels on Duty for compassionate care of their mother. The family has suggested donations to your local hospice society or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/) for those wishing to honor Merry.



