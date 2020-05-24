Merry Helen Davis Hall



03/28/22 - 5/21/2020



Merry Helen Davis Hall 98, aka "Big Mama" was born March 28, 1922 to Brodi and Elmo Macon in Dyersburg, TN. The oldest of two, Merry received her angel wings on May 21, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.



Merry had a passion for dressing extremely well and fashionable hats. You might say she was a "diva" even at the age of 98! She loved to sew and because of that love, she was able to make her clothes fit perfectly! She shared a passion for cooking with everyone by sharing some of her favorites like chicken and dressing, peach cobbler, and her all too famous homemade biscuits. She did all of these amazing dishes all while maintaining her girlish figure.



She was preceded in death by both parents, Brodie and Elmo Macon; husbands, O.T. Davis and Isaiah Hall; sister, Ruthie B. Moore; daughters, Brodie Mae Macon and Sandra K. Davis.



She leaves to cherish her memory son, Walter M. Davis; daughters Mary K. Hines, Betty Davis McClain, Dianna Davis and Tracie Davis; grandchildren, Stephanie (Deon) Flowers, Stella (Willie) Tennant, Scottie (Stephanie) Davis, Juan "PeeWee" Davis, Michael Parcher, Lisa Byrd, Darryl (Kaye) Macon, Meri Hines, Melody McKelvin, Ashley Taite, Jarvis Davis and Deon Davis. She is also survived by 19 great-grand children and 18 great-great grand children. Special God-daughter, Priscilla Foster; step-daughters, Brenda Duhart, Melinda Sutton and Diane Robinson.



The family would also like to thank Nurse Jessica and the entire staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their exemplary in-home care for our Queen.





