Merub Adell Morris
12/05/1946 - 08/04/2020
Merub Adell Morris, age 73, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1946, to John L. and Bernice (Leasman) Morris in San Diego, California.
Merub was employed at Swanton Healthcare. She enjoyed painting, spending time with her dogs, baking, and visits with her McDonald's friends in Maumee, and long conversations on the phone with friends. Merub was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Fremont.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann (Ted) Reed and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the funeral home.