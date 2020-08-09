1/1
Merub Adell Morris
1946 - 2020
Merub Adell Morris

12/05/1946 - 08/04/2020

Merub Adell Morris, age 73, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1946, to John L. and Bernice (Leasman) Morris in San Diego, California.

Merub was employed at Swanton Healthcare. She enjoyed painting, spending time with her dogs, baking, and visits with her McDonald's friends in Maumee, and long conversations on the phone with friends. Merub was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Fremont.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann (Ted) Reed and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Dear Mary Ann, so sorry to hear about Merub, she was a sweet person, hugs and prayers for you and Ted
Denise Lajiness-Powers
