Mervyn Russell
9/28/1934 - 8/30/2019
The Russell Family sadly mourns the passing of Merv Russell — husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Merv's lifelong focus was his family. His 58-year marriage to his beloved Marlene was the highlight of his life. For her, he said, it was her "induction into sainthood". He enjoyed his long life with her, raising three sons, spoiling four grandchildren and sharing his great sense of humor and joy with those around him. Despite his physical ailments, he made every effort to attend important family events, from weddings to weekday ball games. He loved being present and supportive.
After his family, his greatest love was art. Drawing and painting from a very early age, Merv worked his way through art school to become an accomplished artist. From portraits to landscapes, Merv's unique style as a colorist brought him great acclaim from fellow artists, The Toledo Artists' Club and The Toledo Museum of Art. He said each painting came from his heart. His art fills the homes of his family and friends - always a reminder of his talent, passion and dedication.
With his father and brothers, Merv built Russell's Tuxedos into a multi-state retail and wholesale operation. He thrived at marketing but said his fondest memories throughout his career were the long hours collaborating with his father and brothers.
Merv was a lifelong resident of Toledo, supporting local businesses and sports teams. He was graduated from Scott High School, The University of Cincinnati, and The Chicago School of Art.
Merv was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Sadie Russell; brothers, Albert, Donald and Raymond. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his children, Shawn, Eric (Amy), Corey; his grandchildren, Jordan, Chloe, Samantha, Peyton; his siblings, Jerry (Arlene) and Julie Rubenstein.
The Funeral Service is being held at Wisniewski & Wick Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10am, with processional to the Beth Shalom Cemetery on Otter Creek Road in Oregon, OH.
Contributions can be made to Congregation B'nai Israel.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019