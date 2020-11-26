Meryle "Mickey" E. Spencer
Meryle E. Spencer "Mickey", 85, of Maumee, passed away November 23, 2020 at her home. Meryle was born January 8, 1935 in Toledo to Meryle and Ruth (Schroder) McKnight.
Mickey was a 1953 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and still attended monthly lunches with a small group of her close classmates. On August 13, 1957 she married Donald C. Spencer in Angola, Indiana. Together they raised three children and enjoyed traveling. In her free time, Mickey liked bowling, home decorating and was a jack of all trades from home improvements to the fabric arts. She loved her dogs and had a soft spot for all animals.
Mickey's family would like to thank the many neighbors who have shown her care and kindness over the years.
She is survived by her children, Douglas C. (Theresa) Spencer, Kathryn S. (Adonica) Spencer, Patricia R. (Erick) Spencer-Zorbaleeff; grandchildren, Molly (Clint) Gregory, Derek Spencer; great-grandchildren, Alex, Maci, and Clinton; and step grandchildren, Josh (Michele) and Michael Jenkins.
Mickey was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Donald C. Spencer.
The family will receive guests Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900).
For the safety of the Spencer family and their guests, masks are required along with social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
or the Toledo Area Humane Society in Mickey's memory.
To leave a special message for Mickey's family, please visitwww.NewcomerToledo.com