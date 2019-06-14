Meta Knous



Meta (Ehlermann) Knous, age 79 years, passed away June 10, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio.



Born in Toledo in 1939, Meta moved to Delhi, New York at the age of 6, where she was raised on her family farm. After graduating from Delhi Academy Central School in 1957, Meta worked at The Elm Tree Inn before heading off on life's adventures, that ultimately brought her back to Toledo. It is here where she met and married her late husband, Jerry Knous, in 1965 and raised three daughters. Meta was employed with AVI Foodsystems, Inc. for nearly 30 years, where she worked at Doehler-Jarvis, and more recently St. John's Jesuit HS and Central Catholic HS.



Meta was a Matriarch whose endearment had no limits. Some would call her strong willed, independent, and even stubborn, but she was a selfless soul whose family meant everything to her. She opened her home to her children, grandchildren, and any family, blood or otherwise. She enjoyed cooking, singing, and telling stories. Sharp-witted and an impressive jokester, she could always be depended on for a lesson and a laugh. Her laugh was infectious.



Meta was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Knous, and parents, Henry & Lenore (Reiger) Ehlermann.



Surviving are her children, Lori Knous, Sharon (Bill) Armstrong, Jennifer (Nate) Gust; grandchildren, Brooke, Bryttni, Tarah, & Trentin (Jones), Lacie & Dean (Armstrong), Paige & Tony (Gust); and her great granddaughter, Mia Paulino. Her siblings, Barbara MacClintock, Marlene Baldauf, Fred Ehlermann, Frank Ehlermann, & Alma Williamson. Meta is survived by her family, but also by those who knew and loved her all the same. Meta had a true impact on those she met, and will be remembered and loved by everyone.



Arrangements by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home. No services per her request. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio, The Victory Center, or donor's choice.



Published in The Blade on June 14, 2019