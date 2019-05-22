Meta L. Sondergeld



Meta L. Sondergeld, 85, a lifelong Genoa, Ohio resident died Sunday, May 19, 2019 in The Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, Ohio. Meta was born in Genoa on September 7, 1933 to Minor W. and Margaret Z. (Collins) Buehler. She attended and graduated from Clay-Genoa High School, Class of 1951. Meta married Robert J. Sondergeld in Genoa on November 21, 1953 and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2017.



Meta worked for the former GTE and as a bookkeeper for Henry Brothers for a number of years. She retired as a senior bookkeeper from the Luther Home of Mercy after 20 years. She was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa. Meta was very active in the O.E.S. She was a member and Past Matron of (Gertrude)-Woodbine Chapter O.E.S., and served many years on Genoa Rainbow Board and received the Grand Cross of Color. She was a member of the Genoa American Legion Auxiliary and her free time she spent working on the genealogy of her family.



Meta is survived by her son, Michael (Valerie) Sondergeld, daughter, Karen (David) Andres, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob, son, Thomas and brother, Eugene F. Buehler.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 A.M., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH. Visitation will be held from 2-7 P.M., Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, OH. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. Station #36, 101 E. 6th St., Genoa, OH 43430, The Luther Home of Mercy, P.O. Box 187, Williston, OH 43468 or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019