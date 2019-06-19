Michael A. Beroske



Michael A. Beroske, age 61, of Lyons, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, at Heartland - Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born to Richard and Nancy (Pohlman) Beroske on December 27, 1957. He attended St. John Jesuit High School. Mike worked alongside his father, uncle, brothers and cousins at Beroske's Farm and Greenhouse until he retired in 2008. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Dorsey) Keefer in 1995. Together they enjoyed traveling and weekly dinners out with their friends. In 2012, Mike and Barb purchased a beautiful home in Surprise, Arizona, where they enjoyed their early retirement years being close to family. In 2017, they moved back to Northwest Ohio to spend more time with their grandchildren. Mike enjoyed going to the casino, playing video poker and watching sports on TV. Mike had a keen sense of humor, and came up with the best one-liners when you least expected it.



Mike is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Barbara Beroske; children, Michael (Marcie) Beroske Jr., Chelsea (Jimmy Choo) Beroske, Todd (Marcy) Keefer and Doug (Stacy Bell) Keefer; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and furry companion, Annie. He is also survived by his mother, Nancy; siblings, Richard Jr. (Cheryl), Thomas (Joyce), Theodore and Kathryn (Terrence) Wray. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Beroske Sr. and uncle, Ronald Beroske.



Visitation will be at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut Street, Swanton, Ohio 43558, on Friday, June 21st, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a family visitation from 3:00-4:00 pm. Memorial Services will be held immediately following at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com



A full moon sparked many adventures throughout his life; Mike took his final adventure on the very night of a full moon!



weigelfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary