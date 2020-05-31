Michael A. "Mike" Fauver Sr.
1970 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Anthony Fauver Sr., age 49, of Holland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born to Carl Fauver and Julie Love on November 16, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio.

Mike graduated from Rogers High School, and became employed at Charlie's Dodge where he worked as Service Manager. He was a great man and avid motorcyclist. Mike loved shooting guns, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cubs, keeping his yard in superb condition, golfing with friends, and loving his furry family members. He was a family man, and his family meant everything to him, especially Buffy and Michael. He'd always tell his son, "If you're gonna do it, do it right."

Mike is survived by his wife, Buffy; son, Michael; mother and step-father, Julie (Steve) Love-Raab; father and step-mother, Carl (Bonnie) Fauver; brother, Jeff (Lisa) Fauver; sister, Krisha Love; mother and father-in-law, Jeff (Barb) Goehring; step-brother, Ron Fauver; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Thomas Prange.

Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 2-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. We encourage social distancing and safe practices throughout the visitation and service. Masks are encouraged but not required. Interment to follow at Springfield Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
JUN
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Mike was a good guy so very helpful when I would go in to get my car checked RIP mike you will be missed
Mary
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
Mike Is a very special person to me a mentor, leader, and my friend. I cant believe he is gone I dont want him to be I will miss him so much and I will never forget him. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.
Justin Schwartz
Friend
May 29, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Suzanne MercurioHoover
May 29, 2020
SO sorry for your loss, cristal and Al strzelecki have you in our thoughts and prayers.
Cristal strzelecki
Friend
