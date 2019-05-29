Michael A. Johnson



Michael A. Johnson, 61, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away at his home after a long illness on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1958, in Toledo to Robert Johnson and Beatrice Ervin. Mike was a 1977 graduate of Clay High School where he excelled in playing football. He worked various jobs over his lifetime on the railroad, in construction as a heavy-equipment operator and as a cross-country truck driver.



From his childhood days, Mike loved the outdoors. He loved to go hunting and fishing when he could. He was also a big fan of Nascar Racing. He was a sentimental man. Mike will be dearly missed.



Mike is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Shannon) Perry; grandchildren, Killian and Grayson; son, James and granddaughter, Celeste; brother, Fred (Annie) Johnson; half-siblings, Patty (Matt) Smithers, Larry Johnson, Sandra Hensen, Ruth Pullen, Jerry (Deb) Shepherd, Bobby Shepherd and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Beatrice; step-father, James Landis; brother, Bryan Johnson; half-brothers, Rex Johnson and Billy Shepherd.



Per request, there will be no funeral services for Mike. Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, Ohio, will be handling Mike's final arrangements and cremation. A celebration of Mike's life will be announced in the near future. Memorial contributions can be made to the Orange County Rescue Mission, 1 Hope Drive, Tustin, California 92782. Mike's family would like to express a heart-felt thank you to all who touched his life with prayer, love, help and support.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019