Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
Amelia, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
Amelia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Johnson


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael A. Johnson Obituary
Michael A. Johnson

Michael A. Johnson, 61, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away at his home after a long illness on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1958, in Toledo to Robert Johnson and Beatrice Ervin. Mike was a 1977 graduate of Clay High School where he excelled in playing football. He worked various jobs over his lifetime on the railroad, in construction as a heavy-equipment operator and as a cross-country truck driver.

From his childhood days, Mike loved the outdoors. He loved to go hunting and fishing when he could. He was also a big fan of Nascar Racing. He was a sentimental man. Mike will be dearly missed.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Shannon) Perry; grandchildren, Killian and Grayson; son, James and granddaughter, Celeste; brother, Fred (Annie) Johnson; half-siblings, Patty (Matt) Smithers, Larry Johnson, Sandra Hensen, Ruth Pullen, Jerry (Deb) Shepherd, Bobby Shepherd and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Beatrice; step-father, James Landis; brother, Bryan Johnson; half-brothers, Rex Johnson and Billy Shepherd.

Per request, there will be no funeral services for Mike. Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, Ohio, will be handling Mike's final arrangements and cremation. A celebration of Mike's life will be announced in the near future. Memorial contributions can be made to the Orange County Rescue Mission, 1 Hope Drive, Tustin, California 92782. Mike's family would like to express a heart-felt thank you to all who touched his life with prayer, love, help and support.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now