Michael A. Lantz
1944 - 2020
Michael A. Lantz

6/13/1944 - 6/25/2020

Michael A. Lantz, 76, born on June 13, 1944 left us on June 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a brief hospital stay. Born in Richmond, IN, he moved to Toledo in 1975.

Mike is survived by his wife, Terri (Zack) Lantz; his daughters, Misty Lantz and Marcie (Scott) Sigrist; his grandchildren, Bryan Sigrist, Wesley Sigrist, Jessica Garrison, and Cameron Garrison; great-grandchild, Madi Sigrist; and his special fur baby, Remy Jo.

Special thanks to Springfield EMS, St. Luke's ER and ICU for their special care of Michael.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fur Angels Rescue Shelter.

www.toledocremation.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

