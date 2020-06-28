Michael A. Lantz
6/13/1944 - 6/25/2020
Michael A. Lantz, 76, born on June 13, 1944 left us on June 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a brief hospital stay. Born in Richmond, IN, he moved to Toledo in 1975.
Mike is survived by his wife, Terri (Zack) Lantz; his daughters, Misty Lantz and Marcie (Scott) Sigrist; his grandchildren, Bryan Sigrist, Wesley Sigrist, Jessica Garrison, and Cameron Garrison; great-grandchild, Madi Sigrist; and his special fur baby, Remy Jo.
Special thanks to Springfield EMS, St. Luke's ER and ICU for their special care of Michael.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fur Angels Rescue Shelter.
www.toledocremation.com
