Michael A. Shaw
Michael Alvin Shaw, age 43, of Springfield Township, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1977, in Toledo, Ohio, to Gerald and Marlene (Lovejoy) Shaw. Mike pursued excellence in law enforcement, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Charles Edwin Lovejoy, as a police officer. He served with both the Findlay and Sylvania Police Departments and was with the Special Response Team (SRT) from 2002 to 2017. Mike was an advocate on education and instructed many officers on accident investigating, radar/laser measuring, and field training. Mike will be remembered most by his family and friends for his dedicated fatherhood to his two children, Michael and Lauren, and as a wonderful husband to his wife of 16 years, Sara (Shanks), who is a school resource officer for the Oregon Police Department. Those who knew Mike best will remember his sense of humor, his love of camping with family, and as an esteemed colleague respected by his police brotherhood. His pillar of strength, and ability to lend a helping hand, made his family very proud. He will be deeply missed.
Mike is survived by his parents, Gerald and Marlene; wife, Sara; children, Michael and Lauren; mother-in-law, Rebecca (Elden) Sickmiller; brother, Joe (Jacci); brother-in-law, Jasen (Lisa) Shanks; uncle, Richard (Patricia) Shaw; aunts, Charlene (Rick) Farnol and Jeannine (Dan) Fortunato; cousins, Tom (Kris) Shaw, Janet (Kevin) Oehlers, Kathy (Brian) Klempner, Shawna (Dan) Bumpus, and John Fortunato; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles (Pauline) Lovejoy and Roland (Rita) Shaw.
A private gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio, followed by an interment at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania. Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Francis de Sales School, Toledo, Ohio or can be made online through the schools website https://www.sfstoledo.org/support
