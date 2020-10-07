1/1
Michael A. Shaw
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Shaw

Michael Alvin Shaw, age 43, of Springfield Township, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1977, in Toledo, Ohio, to Gerald and Marlene (Lovejoy) Shaw. Mike pursued excellence in law enforcement, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Charles Edwin Lovejoy, as a police officer. He served with both the Findlay and Sylvania Police Departments and was with the Special Response Team (SRT) from 2002 to 2017. Mike was an advocate on education and instructed many officers on accident investigating, radar/laser measuring, and field training. Mike will be remembered most by his family and friends for his dedicated fatherhood to his two children, Michael and Lauren, and as a wonderful husband to his wife of 16 years, Sara (Shanks), who is a school resource officer for the Oregon Police Department. Those who knew Mike best will remember his sense of humor, his love of camping with family, and as an esteemed colleague respected by his police brotherhood. His pillar of strength, and ability to lend a helping hand, made his family very proud. He will be deeply missed.

Mike is survived by his parents, Gerald and Marlene; wife, Sara; children, Michael and Lauren; mother-in-law, Rebecca (Elden) Sickmiller; brother, Joe (Jacci); brother-in-law, Jasen (Lisa) Shanks; uncle, Richard (Patricia) Shaw; aunts, Charlene (Rick) Farnol and Jeannine (Dan) Fortunato; cousins, Tom (Kris) Shaw, Janet (Kevin) Oehlers, Kathy (Brian) Klempner, Shawna (Dan) Bumpus, and John Fortunato; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles (Pauline) Lovejoy and Roland (Rita) Shaw.

A private gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio, followed by an interment at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania. Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Francis de Sales School, Toledo, Ohio or can be made online through the schools website https://www.sfstoledo.org/support. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 6, 2020
Jackie, Joe and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Judy and Mark Karchner
Friend
October 6, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 6, 2020
Sara,
My inadequate words cannot even come close to the sadness I am feeling for you and your family during this extremely difficult time. I am praying for you, your children and your entire extended family. God bless you.
Alice Walker
Friend
October 6, 2020
Sara, I am so very sorry! Know I am praying for the family, you, Michael and Lauren! I know God will give you the strength you need! You are greatly loved! Continued prayers!
Connie Sanderson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved