Michael A. Stambaugh


1949 - 2019
Michael A. Stambaugh Obituary
Michael A. Stambaugh

Michael A. Stambaugh, 69 , of Ottawa Lake, Michigan passed away on Tuesday July 23 2019 at Kingston Care and rehabilitation care center. He was born in Maumee, Ohio, on August 15, 1949 to Richard and Constance (Lampros) Stambaugh.

Michael graduated from Maumee High School in 1969. He married the love of his life, Diane (White) Stambaugh on November 23 ,1974.

Michael was employed as a Glass Cutter with Libbey Owens Ford for over 30 years, retiring in 1998.

His hobbies included fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and watching his grandkids activities.

Michael was proceeded in death by his father, Richard and brother, Russ Stambaugh.

Surviving are his loving wife of 45 years, Diane Stambaugh; children, Vivian (Scott) Fisher; grandchildren, Alexis and Brandon Fisher; brother, Steve (Amy) Stambaugh; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Michael will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:00pm - 3:00 pm at the Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (At Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan 48182, where services will be held on the same day at 3:00pm. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery, Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bedford Township Veterans Center,760 W. Temperance Road, Temperance, Michigan 48182.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
