Michael A. Szymanski
Michael A. "Mike" Szymanski, 70, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away March 23, 2020, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 29, 1949, in Toledo, OH, to Chester and Dorothy May (Daine) Szymanski. Mike graduated from Roger's High School in Toledo. He loved music and played guitar in a band in high school called L.D. and the Destroyers. After graduating he worked for Champion Spark Plug until they moved their facility to Iowa. Instead of picking up his family and moving, he went back to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. He worked on the Renal floor at Toledo Hospital before becoming a home care nurse for Caring Services until he became disabled and eventually retired.
Mike was a member of the American Legion 646 in Holland, Ohio, where he enjoyed stopping for a "pop", a member of the Cousino Club for many years, a Moose Lodge member, and a Life Member of VFW 2898 in Toledo. He enjoyed traveling to Bonita Springs, Florida where he had a mobile home in a 55 and older community, where he would spend the winter months until he became ill, and then go on a month to month basis. Everything he has been through these last couple of years never slowed him down. He was kind and enjoyed life. Everyone knew Mike everywhere he went!
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna (Paluch) Szymanski and his parents. He will be missed by his children, Carolann (James) Wamer and Brent Szymanski (girlfriend Mandi Purnell); granddaughter, Kali Davis (boyfriend Dylan Walsh); sister-in-law, Christine Miller (significant other Rick DeTray); nephew/godson, Todd (Danielle) Miller; and great-nephew, Brody. Also surviving are his girlfriend, Susan Rink; her children, Ashley and Stephanie Elvey and granddaughter, Aveline; aunt, Helen Szymanski; special cousin, Frankie Szymanski; many other cousins who he enjoyed having lunches with monthly; and many friends, both here in Toledo and in Florida.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during these last few weeks. A special thank you to U.S. Renal Care for "putting up" with him for the last 4 years, and ProMedica Hospice for their help and kindness these last few weeks. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, a local business, or any other .
Services will be private with a celebration of his life at a future date after the pandemic settles.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020